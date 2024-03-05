Ero Copper (ERO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect Ero Copper to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

Ero Copper Stock Up 1.7 %

Ero Copper stock opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Ero Copper

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Ero Copper during the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ero Copper during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 236.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ero Copper in the first quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

