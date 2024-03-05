Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2024

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLYGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $800.00 to $1,000.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Eli Lilly and Company traded as high as $798.95 and last traded at $798.95, with a volume of 46875 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $782.12.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $677.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $678.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $612.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.79 billion, a PE ratio of 136.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 89.66%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.