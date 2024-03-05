Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock Price Down 6.9% Following Insider Selling

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.9% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $26.79 and last traded at $27.11. Approximately 456,283 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,459,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.13.

Specifically, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $28,559.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,220.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $28,559.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,220.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joshua T. Brumm sold 218,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $4,045,101.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,827,813.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,084,379 shares of company stock worth $47,653,087. Corporate insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 72.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 95.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.