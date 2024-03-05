Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLNG opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.31 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 23.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 110.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 46,511 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 7.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

