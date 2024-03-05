Doman Building Materials Group (DBM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect Doman Building Materials Group to post earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.
Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance
TSE:DBM opened at C$8.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.36, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$715.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.52. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of C$5.96 and a 1-year high of C$8.46.
Doman Building Materials Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.
