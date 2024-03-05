Doman Building Materials Group (DBM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect Doman Building Materials Group to post earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

TSE:DBM opened at C$8.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.36, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$715.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.52. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of C$5.96 and a 1-year high of C$8.46.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Doman Building Materials Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DBM

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.