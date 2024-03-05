Doma (DOMA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Doma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DOMA opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. Doma has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.84.

Get Doma alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Doma by 24.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,637,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Doma by 105.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after buying an additional 3,683,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Doma by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 43,971 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Doma by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,379,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 143,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Doma by 298.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,329,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 995,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Doma Company Profile

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.