Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $129.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 3,722,647 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 5,707,814 shares.The stock last traded at $123.02 and had previously closed at $124.59.

DELL has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.52% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

