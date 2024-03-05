Contrasting Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) & Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF)

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) and Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Essex Property Trust and Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essex Property Trust 24.31% 7.10% 3.29% Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Essex Property Trust and Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essex Property Trust 3 9 5 0 2.12 Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus target price of $242.39, suggesting a potential downside of 0.49%. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of C$10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.75%. Given Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Essex Property Trust.

92.9% of Essex Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Essex Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Essex Property Trust and Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essex Property Trust $1.67 billion 9.37 $405.83 million $6.31 38.60 Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Essex Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Essex Property Trust beats Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

About Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Residential REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns an initial portfolio of 16 garden-style multi-residential properties, consisting of 3,432 units primarily located in three markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest regions of the United States.

