Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $563,000 Position in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 135,992 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Iteris by 211.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,356,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,016 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iteris during the second quarter valued at $1,600,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Iteris by 307.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 450,912 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Iteris by 109.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 429,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Iteris by 333.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 355,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 273,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $67,653.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,238 shares in the company, valued at $966,957.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $385,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,320,800 shares in the company, valued at $33,879,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $67,653.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,957.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,164 shares of company stock worth $662,009. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Iteris from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Iteris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of ITI opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $219.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.17 and a beta of 0.68. Iteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $5.49.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $42.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.39 million. Iteris had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

