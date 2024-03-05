Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 55,987 Shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,686 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 55,987 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Teekay were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TK. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Teekay by 27.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 257,271 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 55,341 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 18.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 70,878 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 27.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 31,798 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Teekay alerts:

Teekay Stock Down 4.0 %

TK stock opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. Teekay Co. has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average is $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Teekay Profile

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $339.19 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management and technical management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.