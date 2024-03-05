Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,947 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,881 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of BlueLinx worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 7.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after acquiring an additional 53,217 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,883,000 after acquiring an additional 38,787 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BXC shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $100.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BlueLinx from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of BXC opened at $125.14 on Tuesday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.80 and a 1 year high of $132.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.90.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

