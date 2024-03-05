Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,085 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the first quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the first quarter worth $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the second quarter worth $58,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 110.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 152.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreCivic

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoreCivic Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of CXW opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.81.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.17). CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

