Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 55,828 Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,828 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Riskified were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSKD. Toronado Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Riskified by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 3,380,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,437 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Riskified by 39.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the third quarter worth about $7,805,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Riskified by 78.6% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,826,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the first quarter worth about $9,587,000. 31.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RSKD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays cut shares of Riskified from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $5.75) on shares of Riskified in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Riskified in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.43.

Riskified stock opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.80 million, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.29. Riskified Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35.

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

