Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,297 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,390 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Tutor Perini worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Tutor Perini by 17.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tutor Perini

In other news, Director Dale Anne Reiss sold 6,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $60,013.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at $322,550.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dale Anne Reiss sold 6,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $60,013.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,550.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 45,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $393,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,341,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,971,758.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Tutor Perini Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.40.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.98). Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure; and offers civil contracting services, including construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects.

