Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 62.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,808 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glendon Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 24,215,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,609 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,962,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,529 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,318,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,172,000 after acquiring an additional 315,164 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,814,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,560,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,393,000 after acquiring an additional 102,152 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

FYBR stock opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $27.68.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

