Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $584,000 in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 45,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Essent Group by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Essent Group by 533.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 257,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after buying an additional 216,730 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ESNT shares. Barclays started coverage on Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Essent Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

ESNT stock opened at $53.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $56.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $297.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.18 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 62.75%. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,638,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

