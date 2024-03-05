Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $577,000 Stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 175.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,135 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Eagle Bancorp worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,679,000 after purchasing an additional 44,403 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,854,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,778,000 after acquiring an additional 77,521 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,828,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,197,000 after acquiring an additional 189,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,766,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,387,000 after acquiring an additional 292,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,577 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $674.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.02. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.28.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $75.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.67 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

