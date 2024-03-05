Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $540,000 Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.77.

EAT opened at $46.78 on Tuesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.46.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 113.41% and a net margin of 3.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $609,402.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,739.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $609,402.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,739.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,086,610.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,045.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,114 shares of company stock worth $2,148,223 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

