Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $526,000 Stock Holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 62.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,931 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 357,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 72,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 1,938.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 24,731 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus International Group

In other Janus International Group news, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $3,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 275,000 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Norman V. Nettie sold 90,000 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $1,374,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 285,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,363,952.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,153,841 shares of company stock valued at $15,388,376. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Janus International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JBI opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Janus International Group had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Janus International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

