Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $520,000 Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 91.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,723 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBB. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1,222.6% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,740,000 after acquiring an additional 16,705 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Hubbell by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 45,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $387.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $343.61 and its 200 day moving average is $318.89. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $219.77 and a 52 week high of $392.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total transaction of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,541.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $4,716,051.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,286,130.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.00.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

