Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $504,000 Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 23,482 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRI. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Carter’s by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Carter’s by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Carter’s by 365.4% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Carter’s by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Carter’s

In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRI shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Carter’s Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CRI opened at $80.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $87.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.16 and its 200-day moving average is $71.90.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.81 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

