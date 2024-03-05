Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $490,000 Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Medifast by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Medifast by 17.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 173.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,441,000 after buying an additional 30,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC now owns 19,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MED. StockNews.com cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet cut Medifast from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Medifast from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Medifast Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of MED opened at $39.57 on Tuesday. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $112.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.82 and its 200 day moving average is $67.08. The stock has a market cap of $431.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Medifast had a return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $191.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. Medifast’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

About Medifast



Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

