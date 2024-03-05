Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 81,746 Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 81,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Rover Group by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rover Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,215,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,651,000 after acquiring an additional 354,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth $13,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Charles Wickers sold 19,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $208,888.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,710.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Charles Wickers sold 19,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $208,888.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,710.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $1,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,665,804 shares in the company, valued at $39,883,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,711,289. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROVR shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. William Blair downgraded shares of Rover Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.38.

NASDAQ ROVR opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.80 and a beta of 1.94. Rover Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

