Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of The RMR Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The RMR Group by 153.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 28,994 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the second quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the third quarter worth about $610,000. 38.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

The RMR Group Stock Down 1.7 %

The RMR Group stock opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The RMR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.79 and a 52 week high of $28.91. The company has a market capitalization of $760.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.93.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $261.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.18 million. Research analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

