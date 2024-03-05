Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,636,000 after acquiring an additional 547,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Hormel Foods by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,868,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,866,000 after buying an additional 1,004,133 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Hormel Foods by 4.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,472,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,844,000 after buying an additional 539,227 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,529,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,966,000 after buying an additional 218,884 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 2.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,014,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,734,000 after buying an additional 165,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

HRL opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $41.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $185,421.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,570.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,021 shares of company stock valued at $886,454 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

