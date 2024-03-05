Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,857 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 769.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 50,157 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 44,834.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 798,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,434,000 after purchasing an additional 796,253 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co raised its position in MasTec by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in MasTec by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 237,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTZ shares. UBS Group increased their price target on MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MasTec from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on MasTec from $74.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on MasTec from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.25.

MasTec Trading Up 3.4 %

MTZ opened at $87.72 on Tuesday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $123.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

MasTec Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.