Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 92,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.24% of LifeMD at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LifeMD by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LifeMD by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 305,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 89,490 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LifeMD by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 28,687 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in LifeMD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LifeMD by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Get LifeMD alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LFMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of LifeMD from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of LifeMD in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

LifeMD Trading Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ LFMD opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. LifeMD, Inc. has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $9.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average is $6.37.

About LifeMD

(Free Report)

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including urgent and primary care, men's and women's health, and dermatology, chronic care management, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and food and drug administration approved medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and NavaMD, a female-oriented and tele-dermatology brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.