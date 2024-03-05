Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 3,075 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in IES were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of IES by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in IES by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IES by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,077,000 after purchasing an additional 20,877 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in IES by 209.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of IES by 17.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IESC stock opened at $113.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.33. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $115.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.92 and a 200-day moving average of $76.44.

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 26.83%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 13,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $1,131,671.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,607,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,685,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $2,627,509.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,428,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,940,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 13,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $1,131,671.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,607,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,685,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,175 shares of company stock worth $14,059,084 over the last quarter. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

