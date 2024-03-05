Comparing Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) & BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG)

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) and BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dundee and BKF Capital Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Dundee alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dundee $6.66 million 7.58 $13.16 million ($0.12) -4.75 BKF Capital Group $3.04 million 4.65 $2.24 million N/A N/A

Dundee has higher revenue and earnings than BKF Capital Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

3.1% of Dundee shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Dundee and BKF Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dundee N/A -1.80% -1.33% BKF Capital Group 2.31% 1.25% 0.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Dundee and BKF Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dundee 0 0 0 0 N/A BKF Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Dundee has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BKF Capital Group has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dundee beats BKF Capital Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dundee

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises. Dundee Corporation was formerly known as Dundee Bancorp, Inc. Dundee Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Toronto, Canada with additional office in Vancouver, Canada.

About BKF Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

BKF Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, invests in publicly and privately owned businesses in the United States. The company also provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions advisory, and capital raising services to lower and middle-market companies. It also manufactures and markets data storage system products and power solutions under the Qualstar brand name. BKF Capital Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.