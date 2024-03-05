Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Purchased by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,854 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,002,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 621,717 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 15,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 655,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 159,300 shares during the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDE shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.79.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

