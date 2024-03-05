Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Civeo worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Civeo by 466.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civeo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Civeo by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civeo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Civeo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Civeo alerts:

Civeo Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CVEO stock opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $346.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.49. Civeo Co. has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $24.84.

Civeo Announces Dividend

Civeo Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Civeo’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

(Free Report)

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.