CI&T (CINT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect CI&T to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CI&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CINT opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $642.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.09. CI&T has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average of $5.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CINT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of CI&T in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CI&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.70.

Institutional Trading of CI&T

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CI&T by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,471,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 108,890 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of CI&T during the second quarter worth about $1,968,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CI&T by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 42,180 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CI&T during the second quarter worth about $1,573,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CI&T by 18.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 25,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Company Profile

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

