CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.37.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CX. Barclays lowered shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.20 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. CEMEX has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $8.81. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $7.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in CEMEX in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

