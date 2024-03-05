Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CELH. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group upped their target price on Celsius from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America cut Celsius from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Celsius from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.13.

Shares of CELH opened at $86.84 on Monday. Celsius has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $87.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.30 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.88.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 9,107 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $848,134.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,715,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 9,107 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $848,134.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,715,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 128,309 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $5,640,463.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,096,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,004,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 795,568 shares of company stock worth $35,687,132. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Celsius by 24.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

