BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $71.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.73. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $78.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.26.
In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.
