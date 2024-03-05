Avalanche (AVAX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $900.85 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 5th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion and $900.85 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $43.02 or 0.00064076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00023809 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00018921 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00006346 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 435,949,212 coins and its circulating supply is 377,259,572 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

