AutoCanada (ACQ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.56 per share for the quarter.

AutoCanada Trading Down 3.5 %

TSE ACQ opened at C$20.69 on Tuesday. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of C$15.14 and a 12 month high of C$27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.62, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$488.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.66.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACQ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$28.15.

About AutoCanada

(Get Free Report)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.