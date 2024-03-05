Auto Prop Reit (APR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.

Auto Prop Reit Price Performance

Get Auto Prop Reit alerts:

Auto Prop Reit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

About Auto Prop Reit

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Prop Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Prop Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.