Auto Prop Reit (APR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.
Auto Prop Reit Price Performance
Auto Prop Reit Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
About Auto Prop Reit
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Auto Prop Reit
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Jamie Dimon Quits Bitcoin: Bitcoin On Track To Hit $100K
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 5 Under-the-Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Auto Prop Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Prop Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.