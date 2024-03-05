Arweave Price Up 73.3% Over Last Week (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. During the last week, Arweave has traded 73.3% higher against the dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $28.93 or 0.00043095 BTC on exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $1.89 billion and $137.28 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,133.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.79 or 0.00669991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.78 or 0.00165012 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 67.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,454,185 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave (AR) is a decentralized storage network that provides permanent, immutable data storage. Founded in 2018 by Sam Williams and William Jones, the platform uses a modified version of blockchain, the “blockweave,” for everlasting data storage. Its key offering is the guarantee that data such as documents, apps, and valuable information will be preserved indefinitely, an invaluable feature for applications requiring data immutability and permanence. The AR token, Arweave’s native cryptocurrency, is an integral part of the network, enabling users to pay for storage and bandwidth, stake in consensus mechanisms, vote on network upgrades, tip content creators, and transact in the Arweave marketplace. This innovative data storage solution presents a sustainable, tamper-proof, and genuinely permanent data preservation alternative to traditional cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

