Arhaus (ARHS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect Arhaus to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arhaus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.34. Arhaus has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Insider Transactions at Arhaus

In other Arhaus news, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,531,012.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 1st quarter valued at $749,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 50,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 1st quarter valued at $1,905,000. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

