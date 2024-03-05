Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Allegion by 88.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $716,140.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $716,140.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALLE. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Allegion Price Performance

Allegion stock opened at $128.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.35 and a 200-day moving average of $113.44. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $136.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Allegion had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

