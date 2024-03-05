AFC Gamma (AFCG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect AFC Gamma to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AFC Gamma Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of AFCG stock opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $231.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.03. AFC Gamma has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average of $11.85.

AFC Gamma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised AFC Gamma from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AFC Gamma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFCG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,473,000 after buying an additional 34,958 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 776,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after buying an additional 190,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medical and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

See Also

