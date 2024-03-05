Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL) Short Interest Down 9.0% in February

Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the January 31st total of 15,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adamas One stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of Adamas One as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adamas One alerts:

Adamas One Price Performance

Shares of JEWL opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64. Adamas One has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.01.

Adamas One Company Profile

Adamas One ( NASDAQ:JEWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Adamas One Corp., a diamond company, produces single crystal diamonds and diamond materials for diamond jewelry industry and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.