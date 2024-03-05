5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Hits New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as C$4.75 and last traded at C$4.67, with a volume of 223888 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.70.

Specifically, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa bought 60,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$271,561.85. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. National Bankshares upped their price target on 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

5N Plus Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$411.57 million, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.81, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

