23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Position Reduced by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 565,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,444 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of 23andMe worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ME. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 25.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,643,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,621,000 after buying an additional 4,842,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 23andMe by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,330,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,828,000 after purchasing an additional 910,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in 23andMe by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,183,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 576,924 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 23andMe by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,617,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 254,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ME opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $254.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.29.

23andMe ( NASDAQ:ME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.30 million. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 52.99% and a negative net margin of 210.48%.

In other 23andMe news, insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 38,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $27,754.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,280,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,851.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,192 shares of company stock worth $115,259. Corporate insiders own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.

