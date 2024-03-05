11,148 Shares in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Bought by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBI. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Janus International Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 357,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 72,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Janus International Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Janus International Group by 1,938.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 24,731 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Janus International Group in the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Janus International Group in the first quarter worth $96,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus International Group Stock Performance

Shares of Janus International Group stock opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Janus International Group had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Janus International Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JBI shares. TheStreet upgraded Janus International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark cut their price target on Janus International Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus International Group

In other Janus International Group news, VP Norman V. Nettie sold 90,000 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $1,374,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 285,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,363,952.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Janus International Group news, VP Norman V. Nettie sold 90,000 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $1,374,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 285,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,363,952.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $1,764,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,153,841 shares of company stock worth $15,388,376 over the last quarter. Insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

