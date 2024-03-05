10,434 Shares in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Bought by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Herbalife by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Herbalife by 36.7% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herbalife by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Herbalife in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herbalife by 50.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. Herbalife Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $834.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28.

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Herbalife Ltd. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Herbalife news, CEO Michael Johnson acquired 61,725 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $498,120.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 603,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,871,915.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Herbalife from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Herbalife from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

