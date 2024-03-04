Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VALE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Vale by 125.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Vale by 55.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 54,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vale during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Vale Stock Performance

VALE opened at $13.49 on Monday. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.03.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.48). Vale had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $13.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.3182 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VALE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.20 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.98.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

