Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,612,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,582,000 after buying an additional 1,165,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,690,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,086,000 after acquiring an additional 181,198 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 7.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,795,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,393,000 after purchasing an additional 131,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 369.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 158,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,126,000 after purchasing an additional 124,379 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTN opened at $230.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.88 and a 12 month high of $258.13.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.00%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 152.88%.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $580,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

