Trexquant Investment LP Sells 11,633 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,633 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 152.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 533.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Arcosa in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Arcosa Stock Up 0.5 %

Arcosa stock opened at $83.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.65. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.47 and a 1-year high of $89.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.54 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.13%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

